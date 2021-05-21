UrduPoint.com
TECNO To Introduce Android 12 Beta Program In The Latest CAMON 17 Pro

Umer Jamshaid 14 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:51 PM

TECNO to introduce Android 12 Beta Program in the latest CAMON 17 Pro

TECNO joined hands with Android™ by Google for the first batch of global brands to run the newest Android™ 12 Beta version in its upcoming CAMON 17 Pro

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th April, 2021) TECNO joined hands with Android™ by Google for the first batch of global brands to run the newest Android™ 12 Beta version in its upcoming CAMON 17 Pro. This shall be the earliest experience of Android 12 Beta for TECNO users in Pakistan and shall be available in the market very soon.
Google recently announced that the Android 12 Beta will be available for pre-release run in May and the official version will be available later this year. CAMON 17 Pro will get launch in June, shall run on Android 12 Beta to provide users a more fluid, secured, and smarter Android experience. CAMON series is TECNO’s flagship smartphone series that is famous for its outstanding camera features. The most awaited device, CAMON 17 Pro will come as a 4G smartphone with a massive 5000mAh battery, a 6.8’’ dot-in display, and a 6GB RAM & 128GB ROM.
Kelvin Zeng, CEO TECNO Mobile Pakistan, said:
“TECNO works hard to provide the masses with the latest technology in both software and hardware with a seamless mobile experience.

I am glad that our long-term partnership with Google helps us bring CAMON 17 Pro with the latest Android 12 Beta version. This will provide an extraordinary user experience, plus the phone has many more surprises for the fans.”

TECNO is a rising global leader in the mid-to-high-end smartphone segment with the brand essence to unlock the best of contemporary technologies in artistic designs. Over the years, TECNO has brought forward multiple one-of-a-kind devices with exceptional mobile features. This new CAMON 17 Pro shall bring something innovative and more unique than any of its ancestors, maybe a bigger and better camera lens or features.
The CAMON 17 Pro shall be launching in Pakistan very soon. For more updates and the latest news regarding the upcoming devices, please follow TECNO social media pages.

