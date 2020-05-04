TECNO To Launch Covid-19 CSR Campaign Featuring theBrand Face, Mehwish Hayat

TECNO has finally launched its most awaited CSR campaign featuring the talented brand ambassador, Mehwish Hayat. The underlying motivation behind this campaign is to spread awareness among people to fight back COVID-19

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th May, 2020) TECNO has finally launched its most awaited CSR campaign featuring the talented brand ambassador, Mehwish Hayat. The underlying motivation behind this campaign is to spread awareness among people to fight back COVID-19. The recipient of the Excellency Award inaugurated the #ExpectMoreSafe challenge on TikTok.

The CSR campaign highlights health safety measures and everyday life hygiene with a tinge of entertainment. The short video uploaded on TikTok features Mehwish Hayat moving rhythmically and using hand gestures to convey the safety measures embedded in the lyrics. #ExpectMoreSafe challenge requires you to act and adopt habits like washing your hands/ sanitizing them frequently, wearing a face mask, disinfecting your surroundings, and continue to observe social distancing.

The Brand Ambassador, Mehwish Hayat, calls out the worldwide fanbase of TECNO and TikTok users for the challenge. It requires the participants to act or perform a duet on the lyrical fusion, reinforcing safety measures. To participate, all you have to do is to go to the link: https://tiktok.

com/@tecnomobilepakistan, upload your video, and get a chance to win the exclusive Camon 15.

Sharing his vision, TECNO’s general manager, Creek Ma, said:

“TikTok is the most downloaded app amongst Generation Z. We are glad tolaunch our most insightful CSR campaign through its platform. Also, we feel proud to feature our brand ambassador Mehwish Hayat in this safety-driven cause. TECNO would always be one step ahead in aiding the world to fight COVID-19 and shred its horrors with a leap of melody”

Nevertheless, TECNO has again proved its unique innovative capability by inaugurating the Covid-19 CSR campaign through TikTok’s platform. The initiated challenge is all about educating the audience while engaging them musically. The success of this campaign could be anticipated due to its underlying welfare cause to inform and save humanity. TECNO has once again exemplified its rivals by acting responsibly and making deep connections with its consumers in these times of distress.