TECNO To Launch Its First-ever Gimbal Phone In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

TECNO to launch its first-ever Gimbal phone in Pakistan

Big news for TECNO fans! TECNO is all set to launch the very first Gimbal technology phone in Pakistan – CAMON 18

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021) Big news for TECNO fans! TECNO is all set to launch the very first Gimbal technology phone in Pakistan – CAMON 18. The phone was recently launched globally while it is expected to launch in Pakistan this November.


TECNO never ceases to amaze the fans with the latest technology. The launch date and price of CAMON 18 have yet not been confirmed but it is expected to be here in Pakistan by the end of November.

It is also coming in that CAMON 18 shall be launching with three variants – CAMON 18 Premier, CAMON 18P, and CAMON 18T version.
CAMON is TECNO’s famous flagship photography series.

This new CAMON 18 is likely to come with the best of the CAMON series and an all-new Ultra-Steady Gimbal Camera, a 60X Hybrid Zoom, and even more, enhanced AI features for achieving professional videography.

The gimbal uses motors and intelligent sensors to support and stabilize the camera bringing out silky smooth video footage even on the move. The 60x optical zoom is best for long-distance photography such as birdwatchers and long-distance sports photographers.


Isn’t this amazing? With all these specifications, CAMON 18 looks like a real treat for videographers and photographers. CAMON has always been an anticipated series from TECNO and this new launch is bound to open new bounds for the users.

