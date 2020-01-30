UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO To Launch Its First Pop Up Camera Soon

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 12:04 PM

TECNO to launch its first Pop up Camera Soon

TECNOis all set to launch its first ever Pop-up Selfie camera phonein March 2020

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020) TECNOis all set to launch its first ever Pop-up Selfie camera phonein March 2020 .Upcoming model’s name and price is not yet disclosed but it is confirmed that it will be from TECNO’s most popular CAMON series

This pop up camera smartphone is expected to have a Quad camera set up on the back, giving a chance to enjoy the divine experience of high quality image and is surely a treat for selfie addicts and camera lovers.

The upcoming Pop-up camera phone news is confirmed by the company's CEO, Creek Maa,
“TECNO has many surprises to unbox in the year 2020 and the most anticipated Pop up camera phone is one of them. As a brand we always promise to deliver our customers the best experience with the finest smartphones with updated high technology.

We also believe TECNO’s new phone is aiming to compete in the premium sector versus dominating the mid-ranged pricing tier..”

TECNO pop up camera phone smartphone is rumored to be equipped with an advanced processor, long battery time and great memory space.

Due to its finest features and pocket-friendly prices, Tecno is already stealing the attention of smartphone users. Spark Go, Spark 4 and Camon12 Air are some of the best-selling models of TECNO in 2019. Almost every model has created a stir in market, accelerated the sales graph and received overwhelming consumer support. With its innovative products and premium services, the stage is all set for TECNO to further its dominance in the year 2020.

Related Topics

Technology Company Price March 2019 2020 Market All From Best Love

Recent Stories

'No secrets' - Thiem and Zverev battle for first A ..

5 minutes ago

Compliments and criticism: Trump and his ex-aides

5 minutes ago

Steps being taken for GB's development : Parliamen ..

10 minutes ago

S. Korea expected to send evacuation plane to Wuha ..

10 minutes ago

Samsung Electronics' operating profit halves in 20 ..

8 minutes ago

Near-miss of two satellites to occur over US city

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.