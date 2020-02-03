UrduPoint.com
TECNO To Launch Real Time Cricket Challenge 2020

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 04:57 PM

TECNO, a leading mobile phone brand, with many of its successful campaigns has bagged many achievements in previous Year

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd February, 2020) TECNO, a leading mobile phone brand, with many of its successful campaigns has bagged many achievements in previous Year. Due to immense popularity and the profuse feedback of TECNO's online activity 'Barey game ka Bara Khiladi', the brand is all set to bring another exciting offline activity for its users.

Taking into account Pakistani’s love for cricket and an upcoming PSL seasonTECNO has geared up itself once again for the next level of a campaign. The upcoming campaign will be a feast for offline customers. TECNO is going to hold a cricket challenge in some of the well-known universities of Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad.

Regarding this upcoming campaign, General Manager TECNO mobile Pakistan, Creek Maasaid,“We as a brand took the initiative of bringing new ideas and opportunities in the realm of smartphones. Pakistanis passion and enthusiasm for cricket are axiomatic.

Considering this, TECNO is once again ready to collaborate with some of the famous cricket stars and ready to flabbergast the audience.”

Tecno team will be visiting the selected Universities one day before the Main event, interested candidate will have to enroll themselves on TECNO T-spot to participate in the cricket challenge. Only the registered candidates will get a chance to meet cricket superstars and win exciting prices. However, the names of the cricketers involved are yet to be disclosed.

With the previous engaging campaign like TECNO Blue Chalk, the brand made the fastest ramp-up in the Pakistani smartphone market. Nevertheless no other campaign match the thrill which Cricket Superstar created.By the outmost response coming from the consumers, the brand is encouraged and all set to break popularity records withforthcoming Cricket Superstar campaign.

