UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

TECNO To Provide Camon I Sky3 To The Punjab Emergency Rescue Servicemen (Rescue 1122)

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 02:28 PM

TECNO To Provide Camon I Sky3 To The Punjab Emergency Rescue Servicemen (Rescue 1122)

TECNO Mobile the leading smartphone brand is providing its bestselling phone the Camon i Sky 3 to Rescue 1122 workers through its network partner Yellowstone

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) TECNO Mobile the leading smartphone brand is providing its bestselling phone the Camon i Sky 3 to Rescue 1122 workers through its network partner Yellowstone. The access to smartphones will facilitate the first responders and will enable victims to receive swift aid and assistance.

Yellowstone, the official distributing partner of TECNO Mobile in Pakistan, have already supplied 640 units of the TECNO Camon i Sky 3to the rescue 1122 workers on 30th June, 2019.
The Punjab Emergency Rescue Service, commonly referred to as Rescue 1122, is one of the largest and most well trained emergency operators in the country. They provide assistance to millions of individuals across the province through their emergency ambulance, fire and community rescue response teams. The Rescue 1122 team also deals with instances of natural disasters and victims of terror related activities. As such by equipping the operators with a smartphone, TECNO and Yellowstone hope to further help the people of Pakistan receive the best immediate care they can.
Mr. Creek Ma,CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan shared his excitement for this project noting “At TECNO we aspire to help Pakistan and so by providing smartphones to rescue workers we hope to facilitate and empower the emergency response teams.

We are very proud of this initiative and happy to supply one of our best phones, the Camon i Sky 3, to the Rescue 1122 teams in Pakistan”.

The Camon i Sky 3 has a 6.2 inch touchscreen display and is powered by a 2.0 MHz quad core processor. It is a dual-sim smartphone that comes with 2GB RAM and a powerful 3500mAh battery. Additionally, the phone provides Wi-Fi connectivity, 4G networking and an internal storage of 32GB.
The Camon i Sky 3 will be used by the rescue operators as a tool (through its GPS, Data and Bluetooth feature) for providing better aid and assistance to young peoples. By providing the first responders and their on-call supporting teams with the TECNO smartphone, we aim to improve upon response time and provide on spot assistance to the rescue operating team. Moreover, the phones will help in tracking location and providing better communication between the team and the Rescue 1122 headquarters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Punjab Mobile Young 4G June Rescue 1122 2019 Best Million

Recent Stories

Govt knows video is not tampered: Abbasi

5 minutes ago

Islamabad police arrest 30 suspects in rape case ..

6 minutes ago

Washington DC hit by torrential rain, flooding

6 minutes ago

Amal Clooney to join legal team of Philippine jour ..

6 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan falls sick, shifted to PIMS ..

18 minutes ago

Indian fans fear Kiwi pace and weather for World C ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.