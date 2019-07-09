TECNO To Provide Camon I Sky3 To The Punjab Emergency Rescue Servicemen (Rescue 1122)

TECNO Mobile the leading smartphone brand is providing its bestselling phone the Camon i Sky 3 to Rescue 1122 workers through its network partner Yellowstone

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 9th July, 2019) TECNO Mobile the leading smartphone brand is providing its bestselling phone the Camon i Sky 3 to Rescue 1122 workers through its network partner Yellowstone. The access to smartphones will facilitate the first responders and will enable victims to receive swift aid and assistance.

Yellowstone, the official distributing partner of TECNO Mobile in Pakistan, have already supplied 640 units of the TECNO Camon i Sky 3to the rescue 1122 workers on 30th June, 2019.

The Punjab Emergency Rescue Service, commonly referred to as Rescue 1122, is one of the largest and most well trained emergency operators in the country. They provide assistance to millions of individuals across the province through their emergency ambulance, fire and community rescue response teams. The Rescue 1122 team also deals with instances of natural disasters and victims of terror related activities. As such by equipping the operators with a smartphone, TECNO and Yellowstone hope to further help the people of Pakistan receive the best immediate care they can.

Mr. Creek Ma,CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan shared his excitement for this project noting “At TECNO we aspire to help Pakistan and so by providing smartphones to rescue workers we hope to facilitate and empower the emergency response teams.

We are very proud of this initiative and happy to supply one of our best phones, the Camon i Sky 3, to the Rescue 1122 teams in Pakistan”.

The Camon i Sky 3 has a 6.2 inch touchscreen display and is powered by a 2.0 MHz quad core processor. It is a dual-sim smartphone that comes with 2GB RAM and a powerful 3500mAh battery. Additionally, the phone provides Wi-Fi connectivity, 4G networking and an internal storage of 32GB.

The Camon i Sky 3 will be used by the rescue operators as a tool (through its GPS, Data and Bluetooth feature) for providing better aid and assistance to young peoples. By providing the first responders and their on-call supporting teams with the TECNO smartphone, we aim to improve upon response time and provide on spot assistance to the rescue operating team. Moreover, the phones will help in tracking location and providing better communication between the team and the Rescue 1122 headquarters.