TECNO Treats Fans With “Cricket Ka Junoon” Activities Across Major Cities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:04 PM

Pakistan Super League (PSL) has won the hearts of many for bringing cricket to Pakistan with some amazing international and local players

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 09rd March, 2021) Pakistan Super League (PSL) has won the hearts of many for bringing cricket to Pakistan with some amazing international and local players. As the PSL matches have been postponed due to the Covid-19 situation, TECNO Mobile Pakistan has brought an interesting campaign to keep the cricket energy alive, called “Cricket Ka Junoon”.
The eminent smartphone brand, TECNO keeps finding new ways to engage with its customers. This “Cricket Ka Junoon” is conducting various activities for customers and retailers at the big electronic markets in Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, and Gujranwala. All activities will lead to some amazing prizes from the brand, some on the spot and some through lucky draw.
For Camon 16 series users, TECNO has special offers in the “Cricket Ka Junoon” activities. If you have recently bought a Camon-16 series phone, come to one of these TECNO stalls in your city along with the phone and invoice to get an instant gift.

You will also be given a coupon for an offline lucky draw to win a bumper prize at the end of the campaign. Another interesting game for Camon 16 series users will be Spin the fortune wheel. Come and play with three of your friends or family members and get a special discount. The amount you pin on that wheel shall be reimbursed to you on spot through the shopkeepers/retailers.

TECNO will set up a "Hit the wicket" game setup at different retailers in your city as well. You can come and play a short cricket game with our TECNO personals there, hitting the wicket 3 times from a distance. If you succeed, TECNO will give you a special gift on spot.
So what are you waiting for? Visit TECNO stalls near you to play interesting games and win amazing prices.

