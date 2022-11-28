UrduPoint.com

TECNO Unveils Industry’s First Eagle Eye Lens For Smartphones Paired With The Biggest Angle Of Tilt Capability

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2022 | 06:52 PM

Equipped with the biggest angle of tilt ability, TECNO’s innovative Eagle Eye Lens technology delivers true AI-tracking shooting through rotation of the dual prisms.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022) TECNO, a global innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 markets, recently unveiled the industry first Eagle Eye Lens technology. The innovation was exhibited at a webinar centered around the evolution of premium technological advances that are inundating the global smartphone domain at present. Anticipated to be deployed in tandem with premium smartphone models debuting in 2023, TECNO’s Eagle Eye Lens, is set to be the first dual-prism, periscope camera, equipped with the largest tilt capability introduced till date.

The lens's internal rotational dual prisms, which provide true AI tracking and shooting, allow for an ultra-stabilization angle that can be as wide as 6 degrees on both the positive and negative axis. The two prisms can tilt uniaxially by +/- 8°or +/- 10°resulting a combined uniaxial tilt range of +/-16° in the short side direction and +/-20° at the long side direction for the image, which allows them to intelligently track moving objects in the image. Consequentially, the center of the telephoto lens' view area will constantly be occupied by the moving objects.

The advanced features present in the revolutionizing Eagle Eye Lens are redefining technology. Notably, the tracking and shoot features present in most smartphones, be that Android or iOS, use digital cutting technology to center the object within the frame.

Comparatively, TECNO's Eagle Eye Lens technology is the first to achieve real physical tracking and shooting experience, providing users with impeccable images, devoid of any defects or digital chopping.

The novel image technology that The Eagle Eye Lens offers further optimizes the pleasure of shooting thrilling videos with moving objects for users, resulting in superior video stabilization shooting experiences. “The Eagle Eye Lens can solve the enduring issue of telephoto lens's limited view when capturing sports videos like the F1 racing. Instead, cutting-edge equipment can acutely monitor, detect and capture the racing automobiles' rapid movement most ably”, said Jimmy Hsu, Deputy Director of TECNO Image R&D Center, “this equips the remote shooting users with the best possible experience.”

TECNO is dedicated to consistently focusing on developing flagship imaging capabilities and to make substantial advancements in portrait, zoom, picture stability and other photography dimensions. The company does this by adhering to its glocalization strategy and the major trends in the development of mobile imaging technology worldwide. In the not so distant future, it is anticipated that more fundamentally novel technologies will be unveiled. Stay tuned!

