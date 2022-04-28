UrduPoint.com

TECNO Wins MUSE Design Award 2022 For CAMON 19 Pro

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 12:04 PM

TECNO Mobile won the first Product Design Silver award for the Art Edition of its CAMON 19 Pro at the recent MUSE Design Award 2022

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022) TECNO Mobile won the first Product Design Silver award for the Art Edition of its CAMON 19 Pro at the recent MUSE Design Award 2022. TECNO outperformed 6000 highly-qualified entries from across the globe with its exceptional designs and artistry.

MUSE Design Awards is a leading international award competition created by the International Awards Associate (IAA). The awards aim to promote excellence in various design industries by providing professionals and brands with a platform to compete on the world stage. It is well known for its rigorous judging system and high-quality criteria with an esteemed 37-member jury. TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro won the prestigious award among thousands of other entries sent in this category from around the world.

The jury commended TECNO’s CAMON 19 Pro (Art Edition) for achieving the beauty of art through technological innovation. They stated,

“The Mondrian edition is a work of art.

The industry's first ‘Sunlight Drawing’ technology is perfectly combined with the Stylistic art form, allowing the phone shell color to change with the light, paying tribute to the Stylistic master Mondrian achieved through technological innovation.”

This is for the first time that the industry ideal of “cell phone is not only a technology product but also a piece of art” has been fulfilled. TECNO has given technology an artistic feeling with innovative breakthroughs, especially with its Camon 19 Pro.

The phone is expected to be launched globally in July of this year. Paired with its ergonomic design to maximize the comfort of the user’s handgrip, TECNO CAMON 19 Pro (Art Edition)’s ultra-narrow screen and battery cover of unprecedented 3D quadruple-curved micro-arc surface and crater design further enhance the borderless experience for the ultimate user enjoyment.

