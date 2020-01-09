UrduPoint.com
"TECNO's Best Selling Smart Phones In 2019"

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:59 AM

TECNO, a leading smartphone brand in Pakistan can boast for its successful mobile launches, accelerated sales graph, popular campaigns, and overwhelming consumer support

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020) TECNO, a leading smartphone brand in Pakistan can boast for its successful mobile launches, accelerated sales graph, popular campaigns, and overwhelming consumer support. The year 2019 remained an extraordinary year for TECNO as the brand has released a host of phones with record-breaking sales. Some of the most popular and worth mentioning TECNO smartphones in the year 2019 are Spark Go, Spark 4 and Camon 12 Air.

TECNO Spark Go, with its launch, creates an uproar and receives a tremendous response in market. Spark go made a record breaking Sales in a very short span of time and was highly appreciated by the customers. TECNO engaged some of the eminent names from the media fraternity for the promotion of Spark Go. An exciting Tiktok campaign with the hashtag #SparkTheSpeed was launched which engaged the customers in a very fun way. People took the challenge with great enthusiasm and hashtag gained more than 100 million views in only two days. The lucky winners were also awarded free Spark Go phones.

On receiving overwhelming response and love, TECNO was encouraged to make an addition in the S series with Spark 4.

Keeping in view the increasing popularity of a Tiktok (the most downloaded app from the year 2019), the promotion campaign came with an interesting idea of collaborating with Tiktok.This model is equipped with the stylish outlook, finest features with better visual screen display, smart fingerprint recognition, and high-resolution camera, enlarge storage capacity and big battery endeavoring to make our lives comfortable in a pocket-friendly price.

TECNO did not stop here, rather the brand surprises its consumers once again with TECNO Camon 12 Air. This smartphone impressed its users with a punch-hole display, high definition camera, lower power consumption, speedy connection, and 32 GB ROM packed in an eye-catching choice of color covering.

In the year 2019 TECNO has successfully earned the reputation of the most reliable phone brand in Pakistan and is looking forward to introduce its premium Models in 2020. TECNOgives all the credit of success to its users and promises its consumers to make their experience more satisfying and enriching one in the coming year.

