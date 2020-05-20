TECNO’s Biggest Annual Discount Sale amazed fans with its First Online Lucky Draw

This season TECNO has offered generous 100 million discount deals to double your happiness with lots of gifts

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020) This season TECNO has offered generous 100 million discount deals to double your happiness with lots of gifts. Coming up with cash back options on their handsets to multiple gift hampers TECNO has given us a sweet treat of joy in this month. Apart from the amazing gifts it is also did an online lucky draw to help customers win their all new marvelous Pouvoir series. The lucky draw was held on 19 may through Facebook live stream and the engagement level of audience was phenomenal.

Only those participants were qualified for the lucky draw who bought either one of the mobiles from their successful editions of Spark 4 lite, Camon 15 or Camon12 Air. The results were conducted through automated statistical software and fans were fascinated to win astounding gifts. They kept on joining or sharing the live video and commented enthusiastically to win incredible presents.

Several remarkable gifts such as 4 microwaves, 4 machines, 3 Pouvoir series, 2 Camon 15 pro and 4 Motor bikeswere won by many people. However, TECNO’s benevolent step of spreadingbliss doesn’t end here only; soon the TECNO will come up with a second round for all those deserving candidates who could not get a chance to win at the initial round.

The second round will take place on 23rd May similarly on their Facebook page, the winners IMEI will be announced during the live stream and later will be shared on the Official TECNO Facebook Page. Further, the winners of the both rounds will be announced on the 28th May.

The good word of mouth quickly escalated them gain 20k views, thousands of comments and tremendous likes. TECNO holds immense importance in terms of looking after its customers while caring about their needs. Similarly they have also arranged another lucky draw round for 23rd may which is expected to be of same success as before. Hence in order to participate in this challenge customer needs to buy the mobiles first and then registered accordingly to try their luck.

The online event was hosted by the tech expert Mr. Bilal Munir and he was accompanied by a hostess named Kinza. They effortlessly took the responsibility of announcing multiple hampers, rewards, electronic appliance and tecnocam to the winners by announcing the chosen IMEI numbers.