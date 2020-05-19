TECNO’s “Double Your Happiness” Online Lucky Draw is Going LIVE Soon

TECNO Mobile’s Ramadan campaign,“Double Your Happiness” worth Rs. 100 Million Discount Offers would finally be going LIVE todayfrom the official Facebook page of@TecnoMobilePakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020) TECNO Mobile’s Ramadan campaign,“Double Your Happiness” worth Rs. 100 Million Discount Offers would finally be going LIVE todayfrom the official Facebook page of@TecnoMobilePakistan. The 1st Round of the Lucky Draw would be live-streamed today evening i.e.19th May2020 at 7p.m. This 1st Round of#OnlineLuckyDrawwould be hosted by the renowned tech-expert Bilal Munir, famously known as the#VideoWaliSarkar.

This CSR Campaign is based on two exclusive rounds which would includea range of exciting discounts,cashback offers, and various gift hampers. People would also be able to avail discounts on TECNO’s latest smartphones: Camon12 Air, Spark 4, and Spark 4 liteduring the week of Ramadan activity. Participants of this Lucky Draw would get a chance to win exciting goods like,TECNO’srecently launchedCamon 15 Pro and Pouvoir 4, LED TV, washing machines, microwaves, motorcycles and many more expensive gift hampers.

To win all these prizes you have to follow these simple rules to become a participant,

1) Purchase any of TECNO’s handsets fromCamon12 Air, Spark 4, Spark 4 lite, in the week of Ramadan activity from 16th till 24thof May. On this purchaseyou would be required to give your details in the promotional flyerwhich will get you an entry ticket for the Online Lucky Draw

2) Respective customers can follow @TecnoMobilePakistanFacebook page to stay tuned with the updates of #OnlineLuckyDraw after the purchase.



3) If you lose the chance of winning in the1st Round on 19th you could avail another chance in the2nd Round.

You might be curious about how would you claim your gifts in this Online activity. Well!

1) TECNOsocial media team will Lucky draw anIMEI number by Facebook livestreaming. Result will be made public in the live video and through Facebook posters.

2) Customers can dial *#06# to get theirIMEI number to compare it with thewinning number.

3) If you win the game, you’d be asked to provide your CNIC, name, box and phone IMEI picture details to TECNO’s official Facebook account.

4) From thereTECNO social media team will guide you how to get retrieve the rewards.

5) The list of Winners list would be published on @TecnoMobilePakistanFacebook page on 28th May.

Voila! If you have luckilyboughtTECNOsmartphone from 16th May onwards then do not forget to tune in for TECNO’s Official Facebook page to find yourself as the winner of Online Lucky Draw.This is your only chance to Double your Eid Happiness and also to motivate others to not miss this bounteous opportunity. TECNOhas yet again elevated itself among its rivals by this CSR campaign and has set forth an example in the domain of brand equity.