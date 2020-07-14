TECNO’s #GiveMe5withSpark5 Challenge Breaks A Record of 100M Views on Social Media

Leading smartphone brand TECNO has finally broadcasted its most awaited challenge #GiveMe5withSpark5 on TikTok dated 6th of July

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020) Leading smartphone brand TECNO has finally broadcasted its most awaited challenge #GiveMe5withSpark5 on TikTok dated 6th of July. This gesture challenge is a fusion of exciting moves starring famous celebrities grooving on its ting-a-lings. This challenge is already trending tremendously on social media sites including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. TikTok alone has crossed over 100 Million Views of this challenge.

This fun activity was initially furthered by 3 heartthrob Pakistani celebrities Hina Altaf, Yashma Gill, and Sadia Khan. Countless videos and pictures of Celebrities and TikTok divas are circulating on TECNO’s official Facebook page, while endorsing this fun challenge. Seeing well-known faces perform this fun activity, people are motivated to copy their moves and re-enact. No one seems to be missing a chance to win the brand-new Spark 5 Pro.

TECNO fans are enthralled to film themselves and unleash their acting skills to receive all the fandom.

People are getting creative in incredible ways to highlight the magic of digit “5” in the premium Spark 5 Pro, while grooving on the melodies of #GiveMe5withSpark5. Likewise, TECNO’s previous TikTok campaigns this one has also proved to be a great success for the company.

If you have not participated in this challenge you can still try your luck by following these 4 simple steps:

⦁ Open TikTok App; Go to Discover Page & Click the hashtag #GiveMe5WithSpark5

⦁ Click the Official Video of this challenge to use “GiveMe5WithSpark5” soundtrack

⦁ Creatively Mimic or Act on the “GiveMe5WithSpark5” melodies

⦁ Upload video on TikTok with hashtag #GiveMe5WithSpark5

Let’s not miss the golden chance of availing the brand-new innovation of TECNO. The winning prize, SPARK 5 Pro is equipped with 5 cameras, 6.6 inches Dot-in Display, long-lasting 5000 mAh battery and comes in two variants: (128GB ROM + 4GB RAM) for Rs. 21,499 & another variant with (64GM ROM + 4GB RAM) in Rs.19, 999.