UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tecno’s New Campaign Has Thrilled Its Audience Once Again

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 02:36 PM

Tecno’s new campaign has thrilled its audience once again

Leading Smartphone giant, TECNO Mobile latest exciting campaign‘Baray game ka Bara Khiladi’has created a stir in market and is gaining attention on all platforms.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019) Leading Smartphone giant, TECNO Mobile latest exciting campaign‘Baray game ka Bara Khiladi’has created a stir in market and is gaining attention on all platforms.

Company has not revealed more details about the campaign yet they are engaging audience to guess the celebrity, people are expecting something bigger and better once again by this renowned smartphone brand.

With a lot of guesses and comments that people have bombarded on social media platforms, this challenge has already spread like fire all over the internet and what’s more encouraging and engaging is that the one who will guess the Celebrities right will have a chance to win Tecno mobile phone.

Recently a picture of Tecno CEO Creek Ma with Shoaib Akhter went viral on social mediaRight after TECNO has started teasing its audience on social platforms.


Now that the curtain has been raised from the first cricket personality, the second face is still to be revealed.
What are your thoughts on this second personality?

Related Topics

Cricket Fire Internet Mobile Social Media Market All From

Recent Stories

'Ahsan adopted escape route instead of replying to ..

1 minute ago

Asian Development Bank (ADB) trims forecast for In ..

1 minute ago

Japan funeral for 'hero' doctor slain in Afghanist ..

21 minutes ago

12 petrol pumps managers arrested in Peshawar

21 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) announce Matri ..

21 minutes ago

Russian Soyuz-2.1b Carrier With GLONASS Satellite ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.