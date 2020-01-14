UrduPoint.com
TECNO’s Record-breaking Sale In 2019

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 01:55 PM

TECNO’s Record-breaking Sale in 2019

TECNO, a premium smartphone brand in Pakistan has successfully grabbed the attention of smartphone consumers in the year 2019

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020) TECNO, a premium smartphone brand in Pakistan has successfully grabbed the attention of smartphone consumers in the year 2019. TECNO, with its record-breaking sales, has made the fastest ramp-ups in the Pakistani smartphonemarket. With impressive sale records and profuse responses from the customers, TECNO has wrapped up theyearon a positive note.

In a highly competitive global market, TECNO penetrated by taking small, firm steps but soon captured the market with its consumer-friendly products. Since its launch in Pakistan, the company's sales figure has grown tremendously in response to strong demand for its premium smartphones.
Today TECNO have boasted its presence in more than 50 countries, across the globe. InPakistan, this brand is easily accessible for users in 134 cities and more than 2600 shops across the country. TECNO also introduced its service centers and collaborated with Carlcare, to ensure better, smooth service and professional guidelines to TECNO's customers.

Some of the highly performed models of TECNO in the year 2019 are Pop2F,Spark Go, Spark 4 and Camon12 Air.

Almost every model TECNO launched have created a stir in market and the monthly sales increased remarkably to 2 Lac pcs. With their launches, these models accelerated the sales graph and received overwhelming consumer support. TECNO smartphones with its rich features are in demand of selfie lovers, fashion enthusiasts and university going youngsters.
TECNO through its exciting campaigns and services has successfully engaged its customers in a fun way. TECNO's popularity among consumers is evident from the chart, which shows that the brand has the highest number of interactions on social media.

With innovative ideas and effective marketing strategy, TECNO has made its presence felt in the market and earned the reputation of the most reliable phone brand in Pakistan.To make its consumers experience more satisfying and enriching, the company is looking forward to introducing more

