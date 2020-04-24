UrduPoint.com
Tehran Says UK, France Use Double-Standard Policies Regarding Iran's Satellite Launch

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 11:10 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The United Kingdom and France use double-standard policies, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Friday, commenting on the European countries' reaction to the recent launch of a military satellite by Tehran.

The spokesman noted that no European country opposed or condemned the US violation of the Resolution 2231 of the UN Security Council when Washington withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and introduced sanctions against Iran.

"Such double-standard policies [towards Iran] threaten the security of the region, Europe and the world," Mousavi said at a briefing.

On Wednesday, the Iranian military said that its first military satellite Noor (Light) had been successfully placed into an orbit located 425 kilometers (624 miles) above the Earth's surface.

Following the launch, France condemned Iran's action, calling on the country's authorities to cease activities related to the development of ballistic missiles, adding that Tehran's actions are not consistent with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 on Iran's nuclear program.

The United Kingdom, in its turn, said that the launch would destabilize the region and pose a threat to its security. The use of ballistic missiles, according to London, is contrary to the mention resolution.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that not a single international resolution had banned Tehran from launching military satellites into orbit.

