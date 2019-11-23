UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tehran Says US Never Cared About Free Internet After Iran Gets Sanctioned For 'Censorship'

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:11 PM

Tehran Says US Never Cared About Free Internet After Iran Gets Sanctioned for 'Censorship'

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has slammed the United States for sanctioning the country's minister for "internet censorship" amid protests, arguing that Washington in reality has no respect for freedom of information when it comes to other nations

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has slammed the United States for sanctioning the country's minister for "internet censorship" amid protests, arguing that Washington in reality has no respect for freedom of information when it comes to other nations.

On Friday, the US announced that it imposed sanctions on Iran's Information Minister Mohammad-Javad Asari Jahromi for "his role in the Iranian regime's wide-scale internet censorship." The measure came as Tehran temporarily shut down the Internet in the country in light of protests against spike in gasoline prices.

"Everyone is aware that the incumbent US government does not care about democratic principles and values, transparency and human rights, including the freedom of the Internet for others," the ministry's spokesman, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi, said.

According to the spokesman, Washington itself is known for exerting pressure on tech giants and social networks, including Twitter.

Protests broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the government's decision to suddenly increase the price of gasoline. Some of them turned violent and resulted in casualties among protesters and security forces.

The US has openly voiced support for protesters, prompting Tehran to accuse it of masterminding the rallies.

Related Topics

Internet Information Minister Iran Washington Twitter Tehran Price United States Government

Recent Stories

Smog aggravated environment degradation in Pakista ..

4 seconds ago

Ijaz Alam Augustine strongly condemns disrespect o ..

5 minutes ago

Hashish recovered, one arrested in Kohat

8 minutes ago

Quality education key to success: Commissioner Haz ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister takes notice of boy's murder ..

8 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister terms Workers Welfare Fund A ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.