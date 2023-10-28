Telecom in Pakistan Advances As 5G Auction Committee Gets the Green Light

The federal cabinet has given the green light to a new telecom infrastructure-sharing framework and the establishment of a committee to oversee the auction of spectrum for the upcoming 5G wireless network, as revealed by Caretaker IT Minister, Dr. Umar Saif, on Wednesday

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) The federal cabinet has given the green light to a new telecom infrastructure-sharing framework and the establishment of a committee to oversee the auction of spectrum for the upcoming 5G wireless network, as revealed by Caretaker IT Minister, Dr. Umar Saif, on Wednesday.

This infrastructure-sharing framework is designed to encourage telecom companies to collaborate in utilizing various resources such as towers, antennas, and cable ducts. The objective is to optimize the use of these resources, which could potentially lead to reduced operational costs.

The minister is optimistic that adopting this framework will pave the way for new companies to enter the domestic telecom sector. It is expected to have a positive impact on mobile manufacturing companies as well. As for the 5G spectrum auction, Dr. Umar Saif mentioned that a new committee, led by Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar, will play a pivotal role in the rollout of the high-speed network.

This committee will also include ministers from the IT, science and technology, and industries and production sectors, as well as secretaries from relevant ministries and officials from the Federal board of Revenue.

In Pakistan, vivo stands out as the only company that is 5G-ready, having already launched flagship V and X series’ smartphones that support 5G connectivity. Recently, vivo introduced the V29 5G and V29e 5G models, both equipped to handle 5G technology.

vivo, known for its innovative and cutting-edge smartphones, consistently provides the Pakistani market with unique and technologically advanced devices, and 5G is no exception. It is hoped that the newly approved 5G committee framework will work effectively, allowing smartphone companies like vivo to continue introducing smart and advanced technology to Pakistan. With such initiatives, there is optimism for the swift implementation of 5G technology in Pakistan in the near future.