UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Telefonica, Liberty Global Sign Merger To Create UK's Largest Telecommunications Operator

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:23 PM

Telefonica, Liberty Global Sign Merger to Create UK's Largest Telecommunications Operator

The O2 cellphone operator and the fixed internet provider Virgin Media will merge to create the UK's largest telecommunications operator worth 31.4 billion pounds ($38.9 billion), according to joint press release issued by parent companies Telefonica and Liberty Global on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The O2 cellphone operator and the fixed internet provider Virgin Media will merge to create the UK's largest telecommunications operator worth 31.4 billion pounds ($38.9 billion), according to joint press release issued by parent companies Telefonica and Liberty Global on Thursday.

The deal is a 50-50 joint venture involving cellphone provider O2, which is owned by Spanish telecommunications giant Telefonica and valued at $15.7 billion, and the UK's largest home internet provider Virgin Media, owned by US firm Liberty Global and valued at $23.2 billion.

"Combining O2's number one mobile business with Virgin Media's superfast broadband network and entertainment services will be a game-changer in the U.K., at a time when demand for connectivity has never been greater or more critical," Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, Telefonica CEO said in the press release.

The merger will lead to an investment of $12.4 billion in the UK's telecommunciations infrastructure over the next five years, which includes the rolling out of 5G services across the country, according to the press release.

US investment bank Goldman Sachs said earlier this week that the merger could give Telefonica and Liberty Global a market-leading 34 percent share of the UK telecommunications market.

BT Group has previously been the market leader in the United Kingdom for mobile and fixed internet services, after purchasing the mobile provider EE, itself a merger of T-Mobile and Orange, for 12.5 billion pounds ($15.4 billion) in 2015.

Related Topics

UK Internet Business Mobile Bank Orange Lead United Kingdom 5G 2015 Market Media Share Billion

Recent Stories

Noorul Haq Qadri says Qadianis cannot be made part ..

2 minutes ago

IMF Allocates $189.5Mln to Help Tajikistan Deal Wi ..

10 minutes ago

Batch Production of Russia's New Atlet Armored Veh ..

11 minutes ago

UK economy to slump 14% this year on virus: BoE

10 minutes ago

IATA, UPU warn of Air capacity shortage for postal ..

23 minutes ago

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Allocates $1 ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.