Telegram Celebrates 8 Years in Market, Making It to Top-10 Most Downloaded Apps

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2021) Telegram messenger, developed by Russia-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, celebrated its eighth birthday shortly after ranking among top-10 most downloaded apps globally.

"It's hard to believe it's been 8 years since Telegram first appeared in the App Store," Durov posted in his blog.

He noted that the title of the seventh most downloaded application in 2020 is well-deserved, as Telegram, which prides itself on privacy and data security, "has been the most feature-rich and user-friendly messaging app in the world.

Durov also thanked the app's users for "believing" in Telegram and promised to continue developing the messenger, adding new features and making further improvements.

In 2020, Telegram climbed from eighth to seventh place in the annual rating done by Japan's Nikkei newspaper amid rising privacy concerns as the messenger allows to fully delete all shared data. The list was topped by Chinese video sharing app TikTok.