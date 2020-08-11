UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Telegram Messenger Enables Anti-Censorship Tools For Residents Of Belarus - Durov

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

Telegram Messenger Enables Anti-Censorship Tools for Residents of Belarus - Durov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Popular messenger Telegram enabled anti-censorship tools for residents of Belarus, which now sees a wave of protests after the presidential election, however, internet connection in the country is still unstable, the company's founder and CEO Pavel Durov said on Monday.

"We enabled our anti-censorship tools in Belarus so that Telegram remained available for most users there. However, the connection is still very unstable as Internet is at times shut off completely in the country," Durov said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Election Internet Twitter Company Belarus

Recent Stories

&#039;UAE Volunteers Campaign&#039; launches &#039 ..

2 hours ago

ICA extends deadline for holders of expired entry ..

23 minutes ago

Stocks unfazed by latest spike in US-China tension ..

23 minutes ago

About 100 Opposition Activists Flock at Minsk's Yu ..

29 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed names Abu Dhabi University&#039;s ..

3 hours ago

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.