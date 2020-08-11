Telegram Messenger Enables Anti-Censorship Tools for Residents of Belarus - Durov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) Popular messenger Telegram enabled anti-censorship tools for residents of Belarus, which now sees a wave of protests after the presidential election, however, internet connection in the country is still unstable, the company's founder and CEO Pavel Durov said on Monday.

"We enabled our anti-censorship tools in Belarus so that Telegram remained available for most users there. However, the connection is still very unstable as Internet is at times shut off completely in the country," Durov said on Twitter.