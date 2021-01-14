UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Telegram Purges At Least 15 Channels With Extremist Content - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 59 seconds ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 10:36 PM

Telegram Purges at Least 15 Channels With Extremist Content - Reports

The Dubai-based messaging app, Telegram, created by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, has banned at least 15 extremist channels amid the social media crackdown on fervent supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump, the NBC News broadcaster reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) The Dubai-based messaging app, Telegram, created by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, has banned at least 15 extremist channels amid the social media crackdown on fervent supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump, the NBC news broadcaster reported on Thursday.

Following last week's storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters, social network companies like Facebook and Twitter have been stepping up their efforts to combat extremist content. This prompted some people to migrate to Parler, which was earlier banned by Google, Apple and Amazon from their platforms, and Telegram.

According to the broadcaster, apart from banning some channels, Telegram also censored content on several others.

On January 6, a group of Trump loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election. The outgoing president has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office.

Related Topics

Election Protest Police Google Russia Social Media Facebook Twitter Trump January Apple All From

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: The Ultimate Smartphone ..

4 minutes ago

Bulgaria election set for April 4

58 seconds ago

Nord Stream 2 Project Will Be Implemented Despite ..

1 minute ago

Kiev Says Meeting of Normandy 4 Political Advisers ..

1 minute ago

Dr. Fehmida chairs IPCC meeting

1 minute ago

Police Darbar held at Sargoda Police Lines

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.