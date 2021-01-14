Telegram Purges at Least 15 Channels With Extremist Content - Reports

The Dubai-based messaging app, Telegram, created by Russian entrepreneur Pavel Durov, has banned at least 15 extremist channels amid the social media crackdown on fervent supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump, the NBC News broadcaster reported on Thursday

Following last week's storming of the US Capitol by Trump supporters, social network companies like Facebook and Twitter have been stepping up their efforts to combat extremist content. This prompted some people to migrate to Parler, which was earlier banned by Google, Apple and Amazon from their platforms, and Telegram.

According to the broadcaster, apart from banning some channels, Telegram also censored content on several others.

On January 6, a group of Trump loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda. The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election. The outgoing president has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office.