UrduPoint.com

Telenor Appoints Mindshare As Their Media Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2023 | 03:35 PM

Telenor appoints Mindshare as their Media Agency

Telenor has appointed Mindshare as its media agency, for both traditional and digital, following a competitive pitch.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023) Mindshare Pakistan, part of GroupM, is the largest media buying house in Pakistan and is continuously thriving on data, digital and technology along with its conventional portfolio of business.

The agency also secured gold wins for Campaign Asia’s Media and Digital Media Agency of the Year recently.
Understanding the significance of a data-driven approach, this partnership between Telenor and Mindshare is set to bring several positive changes for both parties and the telecom industry.

Telenor, with its vast reach, customer base and real-time data, will benefit greatly from Mindshare’s expertise in media, digital and buying.
"We are truly honored to be appointed as Telenor’s media agency in Pakistan.

This provides us with an incredible opportunity to work with one of the most robust telcos.

My team and I are extremely delighted and motivated to apply the best of our thinking and capabilities to create winning momentum for Telenor.

The tech-driven mindset and the agility in adapting to new challenges are few of the many reasons why the synergy between the two organizations seems promising and passionate." said Agha Zohaib, Managing Director, Mindshare Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion Helen McRae , CEO Mindshare Asia Pacific, said “We are delighted to be appointed as Telenor’s agency in Pakistan.

Our ambition of connecting data to good growth for our clients is at the heart of our partnership with Telenor. We look forward to propelling Telenor to even greater heights.”

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Business Telenor Gold Media From Industry Best Asia

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly celebrates her birthday today

Sajal Aly celebrates her birthday today

2 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Chairman of Oman’s Shura ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Chairman of Oman’s Shura Council

6 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and get free tickets to thre ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and get free tickets to three much-loved attractions in th ..

7 minutes ago
 realme C35 - A Design Aesthetic That Takes Your Br ..

Realme C35 - A Design Aesthetic That Takes Your Breath Away

10 minutes ago
 PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: San ..

PTI always plays politics of chaos in country: Sanaullah

2 hours ago
 Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraterna ..

Number of leaders arrive in UAE to attend fraternal consultative meeting

2 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.