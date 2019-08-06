UrduPoint.com
Telenor MB, Samsung Collaborate For Digital Disbursements

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 11:58 PM

Telenor Microfinance Bank and Samsung Electronics have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for disbursement of payments to Samsung's channel partners through the bank's digital banking service, Easypaisa

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ):Telenor Microfinance Bank and Samsung Electronics have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for disbursement of payments to Samsung's channel partners through the bank's digital banking service, Easypaisa.

The partnership will enable Samsung Electronics to make payments to its retailers using Easypaisa's reliable and secure network, said a press rlease here on Tuesday.

Through this efficient disbursement solution, Samsung's retailers across Pakistan will have instant access to incentive payments which will be sent directly to their Easypaisa mobile wallets and will also bring them the convenience of withdrawing their commissions from over 130,000 Easypaisa locations.

Chairman Telenor Microfinance Bank, CEO of Telenor Pakistan and Head of Telenor's Emerging Asia Cluster Irfan Wahab Khan and Managing Director Samsung Pakistan, Roy Chang were also present at the MoU signing ceremony.

Irfan Wahab Khan said, "Digitization of the financial landscape in Pakistan has been a key constituent of our mission and with such significant partnerships we are getting closer to achieving our goals." He appreciated Samsung's efforts to enable its supply chain through Easypaisa's digital payment solution.

Roy Chang said, "We are excited to partner with Telenor to use Easypaisa's reliable and secure payment network to remit payment to our channel partners while offering them easy access and flexibility."

