- Home
- Technology
- News
- Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability with Pakistan’s First Low-Carbon Energy Storage a ..
Telenor Pakistan Advances Telecom Sustainability With Pakistan’s First Low-Carbon Energy Storage As A Service Project
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2024 | 05:50 PM
Telenor Pakistan proudly announces its participation in the historic launch of Pakistan’s first low-carbon Energy Storage as a Service (ESaaS) project, marking a significant milestone in the country’s telecom and energy sectors
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29 Aug, 2024) Telenor Pakistan proudly announces its participation in the historic launch of Pakistan’s first low-carbon Energy Storage as a Service (ESaaS) project, marking a significant milestone in the country’s telecom and energy sectors.
The ESaaS project represents a transformative step in Pakistan’s journey toward sustainable development. Hosted by Brillanz Group in collaboration with key stakeholders, including the Ministry of Climate Change, Telenor Pakistan, Bank of Punjab, and Saudi-Pak Investment Company, this initiative underscores the critical intersection of environmental responsibility and technological innovation.
Mr. Khurram Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, emphasized the company’s commitment to sustainability, stating, “Our participation in this groundbreaking project underscores Telenor Pakistan’s dedication to reducing our environmental footprint while ensuring the long-term sustainability of our operations. By embracing low-carbon energy storage solutions, we are not only transforming our infrastructure but also contributing to a greener, more sustainable Pakistan.”
Mr. Awais Vohra, Telenor Pakistan’s Chief Technology Officer, highlighted the technical advancements that make this project a game-changer for the industry. “With the deployment of 25 MWh of battery infrastructure, we are taking a significant step towards reducing our reliance on diesel generators,” said Mr.
Vohra. “This initiative will not only reduce approximately 1.1 million generator run hours annually while driving both environmental and operational excellence, setting a precedent for the entire industry.”
Mr. Bilal Qureshi, Founder and CEO of Infralectric by Brillanz Group, highlighted the immense responsibility of the Telecom sector in addressing climate change, noting that the industry’s carbon footprint exceeds even that of global aviation. "Today, we are not merely launching a project—we are pioneering a transformative revolution in how the Telecom sector in Pakistan powers its infrastructure. This groundbreaking initiative is not just an investment for us – it is a statement of intent. This project will not only set new standards for Pakistan but also serve as a global benchmark for sustainable innovation. Over the life of this project, we will eliminate more than 21 million liters of diesel consumption, driving significant cost savings of over PKR 5 billion," Mr. Qureshi stated.
The ESaaS project is expected to decrease the telecom sector’s carbon footprint by approximately 8.33 kilotons annually, which is equivalent to planting nearly 295,000 trees each year. This initiative aligns seamlessly with Telenor Pakistan’s broader vision of integrating sustainability into the core of its business operations.
Recent Stories
PM in Quetta to review security situation in Balochistan
New advisory for Hajj 2025: Sick pilgrims will not be allowed travel
Pakistan confirms invitation to Indian PM Modi for SCO summit
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mine ..
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan ..
MET offices issues cyclone alert, more rains in Sindh
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude hits Islamabad, other cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 August 2024
SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts
Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts
Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)
More Stories From Technology
-
Over 3,500 Mineral Reserves Geo-Tagged Under PITB’s Chief Inspectorate of Mines App5 hours ago
-
Realme 828 Fan Festival 2024: Make it real – Celebrate with realme in Pakistan!5 hours ago
-
WhatsApp plans to improve video call experience by introducing AR feature3 days ago
-
WB consultant presents chairman PITB with his book ‘Technology in policing’3 days ago
-
Telenor Velocity and Invest2Innovate Collaborate to Transform Pakistan's Startup Landscape6 days ago
-
Telenor Pakistan Brings Secure eSIM Technology to its Customers Across the Network8 days ago
-
The Unbreakable Champion: The realme C65 is Here to Solve Your Screen-Breaking Woes8 days ago
-
Pakistan’s IT exports reach $286m in first month of current fiscal year8 days ago
-
Acer Gadget Inc. Announces Partnership with Air Link Communication to Debut Acer Gadget e10 Devices ..9 days ago
-
Joshua Cheptegei and Infinix: A Partnership for Progress10 days ago
-
Vivo Y28: Your All-Day Companion with Power, Style, and Performance12 days ago
-
PITB HR Wing Organizes Two-Day Health Camp at ASTP12 days ago