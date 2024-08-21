- Home
- Technology
- News
- Telenor Pakistan Brings Secure eSIM Technology to its Customers Across the Network
Telenor Pakistan Brings Secure ESIM Technology To Its Customers Across The Network
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 04:11 PM
Telenor Pakistan today announced the launch of its advanced eSIM technology, for its customers nationwide
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21 Aug, 2024) Telenor Pakistan today announced the launch of its advanced eSIM technology, for its customers nationwide. As a pioneer in the industry, Telenor Pakistan is the first to offer a first-of-its-kind paperless eSIM solution, setting a new standard for convenience, security, and flexibility for its valued customers nationwide.
An eSIM, or embedded SIM, is a digital SIM that allows users to activate a cellular plan without the need for a physical SIM card. This solution enhances security, protecting users from theft and unauthorised use, while maintaining seamless connectivity across a wide range of compatible devices, including smartphones, smartwatches, and IoT-enabled gadgets. With eSIM, users can easily activate and store multiple phone numbers on a single compatible device, enjoying greater flexibility and convenience.
"Globally, adopting secure and eco-friendly lifestyles is increasingly becoming the norm and we are excited to share that our new eSIM technology aligns well with these values.
This digital solution provides a paperless alternate to the conventional SIM card, while supporting our efforts towards reducing plastic waste,” said Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan.
Telenor Pakistan’s eSIM service is available to both prepaid and postpaid customers, ensuring wide accessibility. The activation process is designed to be simple and hassle-free, allowing customers to easily transition to the benefits of eSIM. To activate, customers can visit any Telenor Pakistan Sales and Service Center or authorized retailer to scan a QR code and follow the on-screen instructions.
Telenor Pakistan’s eSIM launch underscores the company’s dedication to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. By embracing the paperless eSIM technology, Telenor Pakistan is not only setting a new industry standard but also contributing to a more sustainable future by reducing plastic waste associated with physical SIM cards.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Technology
-
The Unbreakable Champion: The realme C65 is Here to Solve Your Screen-Breaking Woes11 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s IT exports reach $286m in first month of current fiscal year11 hours ago
-
Acer Gadget Inc. Announces Partnership with Air Link Communication to Debut Acer Gadget e10 Devices ..1 day ago
-
Joshua Cheptegei and Infinix: A Partnership for Progress2 days ago
-
Vivo Y28: Your All-Day Companion with Power, Style, and Performance4 days ago
-
PITB HR Wing Organizes Two-Day Health Camp at ASTP4 days ago
-
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment5 days ago
-
Master Changan plans to accelerate Pakistan’s mass EV adoption with DEEPAL5 days ago
-
Telenor Pakistan Bolsters Network to Improve Lives and Livelihoods in Gilgit Baltistan5 days ago
-
PITB Celebrates 77th Independence Day with Flag Hoisting Ceremony6 days ago
-
Senate Committee on IT seeks report on losses caused by slow internet6 days ago
-
Google celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day with special doodle7 days ago