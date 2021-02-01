UrduPoint.com
Telenor Pakistan Ensures Seamless Connectivity For The HinduKush Snow Sports Festival 2021

Mon 01st February 2021

In continuation of its efforts towards the socioeconomic uplift of the country and connecting people to what matters most, Telenor Pakistan is Enabling The HinduKush Snow Sports Festival through seamless connectivity

The organisation has showcased its long-standing commitment to the northern areas of Pakistan by embracing and promoting the local northern cultures and making a diverse range of contributions; restoration of flora and fauna, organising and executing local festivals for tourism, and strong infrastructural development.

Known as one of the most beautiful places on earth, blessed with natural wonders and rich culture, Chitral, is hosting this year's Hindukush Snow Sports Festival 2021 at Madaklasht.

The two-day festival will feature fun filled activities for the whole family, including skiing, snowboarding, and ice skating. Madaklasht is will be hosting more than 500 sports athletes, including 10 foreign sportsmen and trainers.

More than 2000 people are expected to attend the festivities along with an international audience. Telenor Pakistan is a vital part of the entire festival, as it promises the attendees and locals uninterrupted 4G connectivity to ensure each moment can be immortalised and shared instantly with the world.

Telenor Pakistan is committed to empowering the society it operates in and connecting its customers to what matters most. The organisation lauds the efforts of the Government of Pakistan for bringing this festival to life.

Telenor Pakistan is a fundamental part of the HinduKush Snow Sports Festival 2021 and in collaboration with the Government, is contributing to boosting tourism and ensuring a well-connected Pakistan, from the south to the north.

