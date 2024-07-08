- Home
Telenor Pakistan Launches Startup Mentors' Network To Empower Entrepreneurial Ecosystem
July 08, 2024
Telenor Pakistan, a frontrunner in providing telecommunication services and digital solutions across the country, proudly unveils its latest initiative, the 'Startup Mentors' Network'
As a natural extension of Telenor Pakistan's successful corporate accelerator program, Telenor Velocity, which has empowered startups to scale through access to expertise in product management, growth hacking, and digital assets, the Startup Mentors' Network aims to deliver an even more supportive entrepreneurial landscape across the nation.
The Startup Mentors' Network features a distinguished panel of 31 seasoned professionals from Telenor Pakistan, each recognized for their profound expertise spanning critical domains such as communications, marketing, finance, strategy, and business models. These mentors, selected for their proven track records and dedication to innovation, will collaborate closely with startups embedded within various incubators and accelerators nationwide.
The primary objective of the network is to provide tailored guidance and strategic support to emerging ventures, enabling them to refine business concepts, devise robust strategies, optimize pricing models, and enhance their market positioning.
By leveraging the extensive industry knowledge and network of Telenor Pakistan's mentors, startups will gain invaluable insights and actionable advice to accelerate their growth trajectory.
"At Telenor Pakistan, we believe in the transformative power of entrepreneurship," said Areej Khan, Chief People Officer at Telenor Pakistan."The launch of the Startup Mentors' Network underscores our commitment to nurturing the next generation of innovators and equipping them with the tools and insights needed to thrive in today's competitive market."
Building on the success of Telenor Velocity, which has propelled 8 cohorts of startups from various domains including Edtech, Healthtech, Fintech, IoT and Agritech; to success and attracted a staggering $65 million in investments, the Startup Mentors' Network reaffirms organization’s commitment to nurturing talent and accelerating the growth of Pakistan's startup ecosystem.
