Telescopic Macro Lens – TECNO Launches New Technology for users

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 12:46 PM

The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO discussed its latest technologies and achievements at the webinar “Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation Talk”

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th January, 2022) The globally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO discussed its latest technologies and achievements at the webinar “Global Mobile Camera Trends 2022: Innovation Talk”. Many recent technology breakthroughs were discussed among which the powerful Telescopic Macro Lens became the highlight for the latest TECNO concept phone.
TECNO has been working to bring out the latest technology for its users globally. Among these, TECNO has been seen working the most on its Camera Technology. It continues to strengthen the power of mobile cameras through innovation and provides users with technology upgrades comparable to professional camera lenses.
The latest Telescopic Macro Lens features an industry-first 5x Telescopic Macro lens which will provide clear zoomed-in shots from a close-range distance, equivalent to the quality of the main camera taking pictures 20cm away. TECNO Telescopic Macro Lens is a 2.5 times upgrade compared to the average industry mobile camera zoom distance. This capability is an essential factor enabling users to capture beautiful candid images without interrupting nature’s flow and dynamics.

The TECNO telescopic macro lens will also enable users to “Dive into the Macro World”. Taking advantage of large aperture and continuous lossless zoom to explore the fantastic world of macro, the users will be open to wider avenues. Such as, the users can capture the crystals on a snowflake, the fur of cat, the bubbles from the frizzy drinks and much more.

Moreover, the compact design of the telescopic lens boasts both an elegant appearance and the quality of professional images. In addition, the compressed back focal length design with motorized stretchable lenses will significantly reduce the phone's thickness, integrating consumers’ demands for simple appearance and high performance.
This new TECNO concept phone launch with Telescopic Macro Lens technology is just the beginning. The objective of ‘TECNO Future Lens’ on camera innovation is to allow users to showcase their uniqueness via visual storytelling, filling in their world with diversified beauty through mobile camera innovation. So be ready, TECNO has much more for its users in stock!

