Temperature in Soyuz MS-22 Spacecraft Reached 40 Degrees Celsius After Leak - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2022) The temperature at the instrument-assembly module of Russian spacecraft Soyuz MS-22 reached 40 degrees Celsius in the first days after a leak from the cooling system occurred due to damage to the spaceship's outer skin, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos said on Monday.

"The temperature in the living premises of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft reached +30 degrees Celsius in the first days after damage caused by systems' testing took place. In its instrument and assembly compartment it was +40 degrees Celsius, but in recent days, the temperature has stabilized and has been at about +30 degrees Celsius after the shutdown of the ship's systems," Roscosmos said in a statement.

The space corporation also said that a special commission would decide late in December whether it would be necessary to send a backup spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS).

It did not rule out that a reserve ship might be sent to the ISS within 45 days after the incident occurred on December 15.

After the leak happened on the spacecraft, the ISS cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they could see the damage. Due to the incident, the spacewalk of Russian cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin had to be canceled.

Roscosmos noted that all of the spacecraft and the ISS's systems were working normally, the crew were safe, and experts would determine what to do next after analyzing the situation.