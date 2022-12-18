UrduPoint.com

Temperature On Board Soyuz MS-22 Remains Within Normal Range - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail Published December 18, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Temperature On Board Soyuz MS-22 Remains Within Normal Range - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Experts continue to monitor the situation in the Russian Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, docked to the International Space Station (ISS), after its cooling system broke down, the press service of Russian space agency Roscosmos informs.

"The Mission Control Center continues to monitor the situation on board the Soyuz MS-22 and the Russian segment of the ISS. The temperature inside the ship remains within the normal range - from 28 to 30 degrees (Celsius, or 82-86 degrees Fahrenheit)," the Roscosmos press service said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, the Russian crew is resting while the situation on the Soyuz MS-22 is being monitored.

Earlier on Saturday, Roscosmos said that the temperature in Russia's Soyuz MS-22 did not exceed permissible limits and was not a threat to the safety and comfort of the crew.

A leak from the cooling system of the Soyuz MS-22 occurred on Thursday due to damage to the spacecraft's outer skin. The cosmonauts reported to ground control that the diagnostic system of Soyuz had been triggered, and also confirmed that they were visually observing the leak.

As a result of the failure, the temperature on board Soyuz MS-22 reached 50 degrees Celsius within a day, an informed source told Sputnik on Friday. Roscosmos specialists were working on reducing it, the source said.

According to Roscosmos, temperature changes inside the spacecraft are not critical for the operation of systems, and there is no threat to the life and health of the crew.

According to Roscosmos Human Space Flight Programs Executive Director Sergei Krikalev, a micrometeorite may have caused damage to the spacecraft's outer skin and depressurization of the cooling system.

Related Topics

Russia May From

Recent Stories

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, ..

Better facilities to be provided to Hajj pilgrims, organizers: Minister

3 hours ago
 Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators se ..

Peru president refuses to quit as demonstrators seethe

3 hours ago
 Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup fin ..

Entire France squad trains on eve of World Cup final despite virus

3 hours ago
 Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Wat ..

Half of Kiev Residents Remain Without Heating, Water Supply Restored - Mayor

4 hours ago
 Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

Amid freezing cold, thousands jump in Geneva lake

4 hours ago
 Tanveer designates quality education, teachers tra ..

Tanveer designates quality education, teachers training as top priority

4 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.