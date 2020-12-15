Ten Tech Giants Face EU 'gatekeeper' Tag
Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:41 PM
Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ):Ten tech giants meet the criteria to be deemed online "gatekeepers" under proposed tougher EU competition rules, a source close to the European Commission told AFP Tuesday.
The firms that would be subject to stricter regulation are US titans Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and SnapChat; China's Alibaba and Bytedance, South Korea's Samsung and the Netherlands' Booking.