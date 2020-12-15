UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ten Tech Giants Face EU 'gatekeeper' Tag

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 11:41 PM

Ten tech giants face EU 'gatekeeper' tag

Ten tech giants meet the criteria to be deemed online "gatekeepers" under proposed tougher EU competition rules, a source close to the European Commission told AFP Tuesday

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ):Ten tech giants meet the criteria to be deemed online "gatekeepers" under proposed tougher EU competition rules, a source close to the European Commission told AFP Tuesday.

The firms that would be subject to stricter regulation are US titans Facebook, Google, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and SnapChat; China's Alibaba and Bytedance, South Korea's Samsung and the Netherlands' Booking.

Related Topics

Google China Facebook South Korea Netherlands Samsung Apple

Recent Stories

Fed joins world central banks fighting climate cha ..

6 seconds ago

Norway okays giant North Sea carbon storage projec ..

48 seconds ago

UAE ranks first in Arab World in Human Development ..

15 minutes ago

UAE ranks 18th globally in UNDP Human Development ..

15 minutes ago

EU unveils new rules to curb tech giants

50 seconds ago

Hub, Bostan economic zones vital for development o ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.