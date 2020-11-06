UrduPoint.com
Tenco Brings Camon 16 Photography Contest For Its Fans

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 05:27 PM

The internationally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO, is now quite trending in Pakistan due to its great quality products and latest technological features

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020) The internationally eminent smartphone brand, TECNO, is now quite trending in Pakistan due to its great quality products and latest technological features. TECNO keeps its fans and customers well engaged with fun-filled contests and activities to build a better connection. It is back with another such activity that is a photography contest with its new Camon 16, #CAMONPhotographyAwards2020. There shall be an amazing prize for the winner which is yet a surprise.

The contest is being held on TECNO’s social platform T-SPOT under the hashtag #CAMONPhotographyAwards2020. It is expected to be a fun-filled event and is being held from November 2nd, 2020 till November 29th , 2020. It is very easy to participate in the competition. Just Go to Forum - Follow “CAMON 16 Series”. Use your TECNO device to snap a picture under #CAMONPhotographyAwards2020” and post it. The photo size should be 1080 x 2160. Below is a sample.

Participants need to follow certain rules and regulations for this:
⦁ All participants must be at least 18 years old.

TECNO won’t have any responsibility for any personal issues in collecting the prize.
⦁ The copyright of the photo must belong to the participant.
⦁ TECNO reserves the right to change the content on the TECNO SPOT and other details. All content is protected by TECNO copyrights.
⦁ TECNO reserves the right to change or delete this activity without prior notice.
⦁ TECNO will announce the final winners of this campaign on their Facebook and TECNO SPOT after the activity ends.
The winner selection shall be done by a professional jury and will be exhibited at MAGNUM Photos. Photos that join the global poll will first be selected by the UX team and then voted by T-SPOT global fans. But that’s not all, the fun and surprises from TECNO do not stop here. An amazing star documentary recorded by TECNO pioneer phone Camon 16 featuring the very talented Mehwish Hayat shall be releasing very soon. Let’s wait for the release as TECNO never seizes to amaze its fans!

