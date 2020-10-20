UrduPoint.com
Terrorists 1.5 Times More Active In Runet Than In 2019 - Russian Security Council

Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:55 PM

The number of extremist and terrorist crimes in the Russian segment of Internet has grown by half this year compared to 2019, Yuri Kokov, deputy secretary of the Russian Security Council, said

"In just nine months of 2020, the number of registered crimes of a terrorist and extremist nature committed using the Internet has increased by almost one and a half times compared to last year," he said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Kokov stressed that young people who are looking for "answers to their questions and ways of solving them" are most susceptible to the negative influence of terrorists on the Internet.

The number of blocked websites with materials, which are banned in Russia, reached 31,000 in just six months. Over the past year, more than 84,000 webpages were blocked.

* РОССИЯ * ТЕРРОРИЗМ * ИНТЕРНЕТ *

Те��о�ист� с начала года стали в 1,5 �аза активнее в �унете - Совбез РФ

МОСКВА, 20 окт - РИА Новости. Количество экст�емистских и те��о�истических п�еступлений в �унете в��осло в этом году в 1,5 �аза по с�авнению с 2019-м, заявил заместитель сек�ета�я Совета безопасности России Ю�ий Коков.

"Только за девять месяцев 2020 года число за�егист�и�ованн�х п�еступлений те��о�истического и экст�емистского ха�акте�а, сове�шенн�х с использованием инте�нета, воз�осло п�актически в полто�а �аза по с�авнению с п�ошл�м годом", - сказал он в инте�вью "Российской газете".

Коков подче�кнул, что больше всех негативному воздействию те��о�истов в сети подве�жен� молод�е люди, кото��е ищут "ответ� на свои воп�ос� и пути их �ешения".

Сайт� с зап�ещенн�ми мате�иалами блоки�уются десятками т�сяч: только за полгода в России эта участь постигла 31 т�сячу ст�аниц. За п�ошл�й год б�ло заблоки�овано более 84 т�сяч инте�нет-ст�аниц.

