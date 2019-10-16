UrduPoint.com
Terrorists May Use Wireless Communication Technologies To Conduct Attacks - Russia's FSB

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 01:18 PM

Alexander Bortnikov, the head of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), has pointed to the increasing risk of global terrorists' using of wireless communication technologies for conducting attacks.

"The threat of bandits' usage of wireless communication technologies, which do not depend on mobile operators services and internet access, is currently growing," Bortnikov said on Wednesday at a conference for heads of intelligence services, security services and law enforcement bodies of FSB partner nations.

