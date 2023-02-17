Tesla Recalling Over 360,000 Cars due to Possible Self-Driving Software Errors - NHTSA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Elon Musk's carmaker Tesla is recalling more than 360,000 vehicles due to possible errors in autonomous driving software that "increases the risk of a crash," the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Thursday.

"Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software or pending installation," the NHTSA said in a recall notice, adding that a total of 362,758 Tesla's electric vehicles will be recalled.

According to the administration, the software "may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution" and "respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver's adjustment of the vehicle's speed to exceed posted speed limits.

"

The NHTSA added that Tesla would release an over-the-air software update free of charge.

Responding to a comment by a Twitter user saying that terminology should be introduced "to differentiate between recalls and software updates," Musk replied: "Definitely. The word 'recall' for an over-the-air software update is anachronistic and just flat wrong!"