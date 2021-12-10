Tesla's Shanghai plant had delivered over 400,000 vehicles as of November 2021, the U.S. electric car maker said

Deliveries at Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory came in at 413,283 vehicles in the first 11 months of this year, up 242 percent from the same period last year.

According to the company, it has built more than 1,000 supercharging stations, 8,000 supercharging piles and 700 destination charging stations on the Chinese mainland.

Tesla's made-in-China sedans have been exported to countries including Denmark, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands and Norway.

The current annual production capacity of Tesla's Shanghai Gigafactory has exceeded 450,000 vehicles, with the localization rate of parts reaching 90 percent, the company noted, adding that 92 percent of Tesla's metallic materials of battery cells at the Shanghai plant can be recycled.