MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) The second test launch of Russia's Angara-A5 heavy-class launch vehicle from the Plesetsk spaceport in Arkhangelsk region was delayed from Saturday for several days due to technical problems, three sources in the space sphere told Sputnik.

"The launch was delayed for several days," the first source said.

Two other sources confirmed the information.

One of them added that this was due to technical problems, and it would be necessary to bring the Angara rocket from the launch pad back to the assembly-and-test facility.

The event, initially scheduled for November 28, 08:22 Moscow time (05:22 GMT), was due to be the second test launch of the Angara rocket within the framework that envisions six test launches. The first test launch as conducted six years ago.