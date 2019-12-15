UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tests Of Oxygen-Hydrogen Engine For Russia's Angara Shifted To 2020-2021 - Testing Center

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 06:20 AM

Tests of Oxygen-Hydrogen Engine for Russia's Angara Shifted to 2020-2021 - Testing Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2019) Tests of the oxygen-hydrogen rocket engine RD-0146D for a oxygen-hydrogen booster of heavy-class Angara-family launch vehicles have been rescheduled for 2020-2021, materials of Russia's Research and Testing Center of the Rocket and Space Industry, which is Roscosmos' subsidiary, said.

The oxygen-hydrogen booster will be used on Angara-A5V and Angara-A5B heavy lift launch vehicles. In October, Sergey Kuznetsov, the chief designer at the Salyut Special Design Bureau, told Sputnik that flight tests of the booster might begin in 2027 if the necessary funding was allocated.

"Works at a V2b stand [of the Research and Testing Center] continue to prepare it for RD-0146D engine tests that are rescheduled for 2020-2021," the materials obtained by Sputnik read.

The RD-0146D engine is being developed since 2008, according to Energomash rocket engine manufacturer.

Angara is a name for environmentally friendly carrier rockets of various classes. It includes Angara-1.2 light carriers, Angara-A3 medium carriers, Angara-A5 heavy carriers and Angara-A5V carriers with increased carrying capacity.

Related Topics

Russia Vehicles October Industry

Recent Stories

Jubail Island Investment Company awards AED80m inf ..

5 hours ago

Winners of Dubai Women’s Triathlon honoured

5 hours ago

Prime Minister has internationalised Kashmir issue ..

6 hours ago

Stendel suffers terrible start at Hearts

7 hours ago

'We're just too safe': Lampard lashes Chelsea afte ..

7 hours ago

Toulouse march on as Saracens subdue Munster in Ch ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.