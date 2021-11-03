UrduPoint.com

Tests Of Russian Reusable Rocket To Be Carried Out On Turbojet Engines

Daniyal Sohail 24 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 07:35 PM

The main analytical center of Roscosmos, the Central Research Institute for Machine Building, has ordered turbojet engines to be used in testing a demonstrator of Russia's first reusable carrier rocket Krylo-SV, according to a notification published on the government procurement website

As noted in the supporting documentation, the purpose of the procurement is to ensure test flights of scaled demonstrators within the framework of the project "Creation of a set of experimental flight demonstrators of reusable recoverable winged rocket stages."

The contract will amount to over 67 million rubles ($931,635).

The prototype of the winged stage is planned to be tested at the end of 2022.

The reusable cruise stage of the Krylo-SV missile has been under development since 2019. It will be able to land both on the runway and on the ground by lowering itself in horizontal flight.

