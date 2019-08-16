BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Thai companies, which participated in a Thai-Russian round table discussion in Bangkok, expressed their interest in Russia's technologies in unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) and fighting them, a source in the Russian delegation told Sputnik.

The meeting took place in the Thai capital on Thursday. It was part of a bilateral business forum.

"At first, we did not quite well understand what the Thai colleagues meant by saying they were interested in cooperating in robotics. There is no application here for the types of robotic machines that Russia manufactures. It turned out that the colleagues, first of all, meant unmanned systems and devices for fighting them ... Technologies for countering flights of UAV systems provoke even greater interest in our Thai colleagues," the source said.

The source explained that the Thai companies were interested not only in UAVs but systems of analyzing data received from UAVs, adding that all these technologies could be used not only for military purposes but in a wide range of civilian activities, including preventing natural disasters, monitoring railroad traffic and performing customs checks at sea.

The source added that the sides had agreed to continue the talks which had begun on the sidelines of the forum.

The business forum was organized by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade, Russian-Thai Business Council, Thai-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Thai trade representative in Russia. The event brought together over 120 companies from both countries.

The Russian delegation at the forum was led by Aleksei Gruzdev, the deputy trade minister.