Thai Digital Ministry to Launch Center to Counter 'Fake News' Online

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) An office will be opened within Thailand 's Digital Economy Ministry next month to probe reports of "fake news" spread online, the minister in charge of the initiative said Friday.

Buddhipongse Punnakanta said the center will teach Thais about fake news by posting explanations and corrections to messages on social media and news websites that published perceived "fakes," the Bangkok Post said.

The minister stressed that the center would not be authorized to punish those responsible for posting incorrect news.

The center will have a staff of 40 people from the ministry as well as from the state-owned telecom companies TOT and CAT Telecom, who will investigate complaints made by users.