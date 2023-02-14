UrduPoint.com

Thailand To Host First International Drills On Space Operation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Thailand will host the Cobra Gold international military drills that will, for the first time, include training for space disasters at the end of February, The Nation Thailand daily newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.

The exercise will bring together 7,394 military personnel from 30 countries, including 6,000 troops from the United States. The drills will take place from February 27 - March 10, the newspaper said.

As part of the space operation training, the participants will learn how to combat impacts from space phenomena that affect military operations, such as solar or geomagnetic storms that disrupt communications and satellite signals, the report said.

The participants will be divided into three groups. The first group, with a focus on main combat exercises, includes Thailand, the US, Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia. The second group, which will participate in humanitarian aid exercises, comprises China, India and Australia. Meanwhile, Cambodia, Laos, Brazil, Pakistan, Vietnam, Germany, Sweden, Greece, Kuwait and Sri Lanka will join as observers.

