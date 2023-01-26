Thailand to Launch Its First Industrial-Grade Satellite in 2023 - Authorities

Thailand will launch its first ever Earth exploration satellite for industrial purposes in 2023, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said on Thursday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Thailand will launch its first ever Earth exploration satellite for industrial purposes in 2023, deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said on Thursday.

The complex consists of two satellites which will be jointly launched into space, Thanadirek said. The main satellite, Thailand Earth Observation System-2 (THEOS-2), will be deployed to explore Earth, prevent natural disasters and ensure the planet's security. THEOS-2A, a smaller satellite, would be used for geological exploration, the spokeswoman added.

The satellite complex has been created jointly by 20 leading Thai space engineers with the help of international organizations and the Thai Geo-Informatics Space Technology Development Agency, Thanadirek said.

Thailand currently uses its own communication satellites and relies on data from Chinese satellite complexes for natural disaster management. Over the past few years, Thai officials have repeatedly said that the space sector is one of the "future" industries that the government will develop to enhance the country's competitiveness in the world.