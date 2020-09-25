The 64MP quad camera is here, Huawei’s new HUAWEI Y9a features the Y Series’ best camera yet

Huawei recently launched an all new HUAWEI Y9a smartphone for the mid-range market and it comes with a range of unamicable new features

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020) Huawei recently launched an all new HUAWEI Y9a smartphone for the mid-range market and it comes with a range of unamicable new features. The HUAWEI Y9a design has clearly adopted its sleek design from Huawei’s Mate 30 Series, as the rear camera on the back cover sports a Halo Ring design which makes it instantly recognizable. With a large 4200mAh (typical value) battery capacity alongside 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge technology, you are guaranteed a long-lasting battery life and a quick and easy charging experience so you’re free to take photos and enjoy video entertainment all day long.

HUAWEI Y9a’s quad camera configuration is surprisingly comprehensive. Adaptable to any number of high resolution, ultra-wide angle, macro, portrait mode, and night-time scenarios, HUAWEI Y9a has you covered whenever and wherever you want to bring out your camera. Picture this: you want to take a selfie but the lighting is just not right? Whether it’s a city nightscape, your delicate macaroon dessert, or simply a big group photo with your friends, capturing every kind of subject is made possible with HUAWEI Y9a. HUAWEI Y9a’s powerful photography capabilities and AI algorithms help you take beautiful photos that are ready to share in no time.

HUAWEI Y9a is equipped with a 64MP super high resolution main camera which currently boasts the highest pixel count in the entire HUAWEI Y series line up. It can achieve a photo resolution of a whopping 9248 x 6936, nearly double that of an 8K TV (7680 x 4320). One of the great things about having a high pixel count is that the picture can be continuously enlarged and details still come out in crisp definition, giving you the maximum freedom to edit, enhance and more. In fact, the camera can directly produce poster-quality images, which requires activating HUAWEI Y9a’s HIGH-RES mode in the camera menu.

HUAWEI Y9a is also great at getting those dynamic shots. We often like to capture moments of our pets bounding around, street scenes with our friends, even just a fleeting moment from a car window, or flowers and windmills in the breeze. But it’s easy for the photo to end up blurry and ruin your shot. HUAWEI Y9a uses AI algorithms to intelligently predict the subject and state of the shot to automatically adjust shutter priority or delay to improve how the photo is captured. This feature results in a clear, defined images and definitely gives HUAWEI Y9a the upper hand compared to rival smartphones. within the same price point.

Ultra-wide angle and macro lenses gives you room to experiment

In addition to the 64MP main camera, HUAWEI Y9a features an 8MP Ultra Wide Angle lens, 2MP Macro lens and 2MP Depth lens, allowing you to experiment more with your photography in different surroundings.

HUAWEI Y9a’s Ultra-Wide Angle lens reaches a field span of 120 degrees and also supports wide angle video recording too.

The broad field of vision produces a more impactful photo effect. At the same time, its AI algorithms correct the distortion that normally crops up on the edges of wide angle photos - another great perk of the HUAWEI Y9a. Perfect for urban landscapes, natural scenery and large gatherings, HUAWEI Y9a even comes in handy for vertical photos to elongate your figure.

If you want to capture and share up-close, detailed subjects such as plants and flowers, small packaging text on grocery items or even your collection of toys, ornaments or figurines – HUAWEI Y9a does the job perfectly with its Macro lens. With a focusing distance of 4cm, your phone can be positioned right up as close as possible to the subject, allowing you to take all kinds of close-up photos with ease. Don’t forget to try out the Depth lens either. With an f1/8 aperture, HUAWEI Y9a can produce photos with a background blurring effect, ideal for portraiture. If you want to change up your profile picture, try getting your headshot with HUAWEI Y9a!

High sensitivity night shots for great selfies too

Without sufficient light, smartphones can end up taking photos that are almost pitch black. Huawei’s accumulated expertise in night photography can be seen on the HUAWEI Y9a. The main camera uses a 1/1.7-inch sensor (f/1.8 aperture) which ensures enough light intake to shoot in low light conditions or even at night. AI algorithms are then used to reduce noise captured from multiple frames and enhance the brightness and clarity of the image. HUAWEI Y9a also supports a high sensitivity of up to ISO 51200. With the Night Scene Mode enabled, HUAWEI Y9a can deliver even in such darkness where your eyes can’t see your hands. For this reason, HUAWEI Y9a really stands out from its similarly priced competition in terms of night-time photography.

The younger crowd who enjoy a vibrant night life love to capture fun moments with selfies. But sometimes dimmer settings or multiple light sources like streetlights can impact the clarity of photos. HUAWEI Y9a’s front camera supports AI Beauty and Circular Flash features to illuminate your selfies without you having to adjust all those camera settings, making sharing your selfies on social media easier than ever before.

Even with so many features, are you still unconvinced? Well, the new HUAWEI Y9a is also equipped with a 6.63-inch high resolution screen, using an improved pop-up lens to achieve a completely uninterrupted display experience. It also has a long-lasting battery life and 40W HUAWEI Supercharge so that the fun of gaming, TikTok, and catching up on your favourite TV dramas is never interrupted. This stellar device retails for PKR 43,999/- in three amazing colours – Midnight Black, Sakura Pink and Space Silver.