UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Beautiful Moments Of UEFA EURO 2020™ Made Magical By Vivo

Umer Jamshaid 59 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 06:24 PM

The beautiful moments of UEFA EURO 2020™ made magical by vivo

As the closing ceremony concludes and the tournament enters the final, vivo shares highlights captured pitch-side and beyond.

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th July, 2021) With the conclusion of the closing ceremony of UEFA EURO 2020™, presented by vivo, fans everywhere have had nearly a month of beautiful moments around the beautiful game. Throughout the tournament, vivo has been helping encourage and enable people around the world be in the moment and get closer to the action as they connect and celebrate with friends, family and fellow fans.

As the first-ever presenter of the EURO 2020 Closing Ceremony, vivo presented a uniquely spectacular championship finale at the Wembley Stadium, integrating state-of-the-art AI technology and exceptional performances for the event’s millions of global spectators.

As one of the first large-scale sporting events following a year of social distancing, the EURO 2020 was the most technologically advanced European Cup in the championship’s six-decade history, catering to the high expectations and passion of fans across the world.

a uniquely spectacular tournament final at Wembley Stadium presented by vivo
a uniquely spectacular tournament final at Wembley Stadium presented by vivo

Before the tournament, vivo debuted its “To Beautiful Moments” campaign and invited fans to channel their energy into the game by sharing their applause and cheers on social media.

The content generated by fans was featured during the EURO 2020 closing ceremony. As the official partner of the tournament, vivo also used its proprietary AI technology to repair memorable photos of famous moments in the storied tournament’s history. vivo presented the restorations of these beautiful moments to UEFA as an official gift for the 60th anniversary of the UEFA European Football Championship.

vivo used its proprietary AI technology to repair memorable photos
vivo used its proprietary AI technology to repair memorable photos


Speaking following the closing ceremony, Spark Ni, senior vice president and CMO of vivo, said: "Our brand is thrilled to have helped make moments around the beautiful game a little more magical for our users, followers and fellow fans. Throughout the tournament, it has been amazing to connect with people across the globe and we look forward to channeling this passion into our continued partnership with UEFA."

Related Topics

Football World Technology Social Media Euro 2020 Family Million

Recent Stories

Pak-Afghan trade potential $10 billion, actual tra ..

32 minutes ago

Infinix NOTE 10 unveiled as new Mid-Range Killer o ..

37 minutes ago

34,536 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

55 minutes ago

American and Pakistani scientific studies address ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree-law on Sharjah Broadca ..

1 hour ago

CBUAE announces strategic objectives for 2023-2026

3 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.