The best design smartphone, realme 8 is all set to aesthetically mesmerize the youth

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 03:35 PM

What do you first notice when you are looking for a new smartphone? The most prominent thing is the outlook, which communicates with the buyer directly

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun April, 2021) What do you first notice when you are looking for a new smartphone? The most prominent thing is the outlook, which communicates with the buyer directly. Even before delving into the features, one looks at the design and how handy the phone is. As the younger generation is the biggest smartphone user, the smartphone designs require to be aesthetically modern and trendy to suit their taste. Smartphone designs that visually communicate with its audience are what realme, the youth brand, adopted with its latest realme 8 phones.

Chic and modish designs are currently popular among young people. They are attractive with color combinations that inspire, engaging a bigger audience. A layout or an artistic work that is catchy to the eye gets the attention it ought to gather. Such is the dreamy, bold, and hip style design combined with hip street elements called the Infinite Bold Design for the fancy realme 8. realme came up with a trendsetting design to break conventional artistry and bring a distinct innovative design to its electronics.

The brand slogan “Dare to Leap” portrays realme’s spirit of daring the youth style to stand out. The new realme 8 comes with a special tag at the rear of the phone giving it a bold look. The fluorescent material around the camera module has the "Dare to Leap" slogan written on the Split Design that adds emphasis to the slogan.

The dynamic combination of hip street elements is similar to the fusion of the real and illusionary world in an amazing visual way. The realme 8 comes in two inspiring colors, Cyber Silver and Cyber Black.

Moreover, the feel of the phone in your hand is another important perspective before judging the phone. Slim and stylish smartphones feel great while holding as they are lighter and provide a comfortable in-hand experience. realme 8 comes as a super slim and light smartphone weighing only 177g with a thickness of 7.99mm. With this thickness, it can easily be said the “thinnest smartphone with a 5000mAh battery in this price segment” as the brand itself proclaims.

With such spectacular features realme 8 undoubtedly stands as the “Best Design Smartphone”. realme 8 not only comes with a great design but is loaded with other amazing features such as the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, 30W Dart Charge, a 5000mAh battery, 64MP camera, and a Super AMOLED display. All this in just PKR 39,999! So rush to your nearest stores and order your realme 8 devices to dive into an out worldly experience.

