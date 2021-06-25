The Country’s Fastest Growing Smartphone Brand realme & the E-commerce Stronghold Daraz Form a Partnership

Realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today officially signed a MoU with Daraz for developing its online channel and sales in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th April, 2021) realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today officially signed a MoU with Daraz for developing its online channel and sales in Pakistan. With e-commerce in its DNA, realme looks to capture the online market in the same way it has become one of the fastest selling smartphone brand in the world. With Daraz’s well-established e-commerce structure and reach within Pakistan, this new partnership is bound to be a great synergy.

realme is now the world’s 7th largest smartphone vendor with a total user base of over 85 million users. It has achieved tremendous growth at a rate unprecedented in the smartphone industry by introducing affordable, high-performance, stylish smartphones and AIoT products to meet the lifestyle and budget needs of young consumers. With the commitment to its e-commerce DNA, realme has established a stronghold over the global market through partnering with leading e-commerce companies in different markets.

With its operation in five South Asian markets: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Myanmar, Daraz (Alibaba Group) offers access to a population of 500 million and thereby a fantastic platform for realme to expand its online footprint in the region. Daraz not only has a well-established e-commerce infrastructure, but also on-ground logistics solutions that will allow realme to get its products to the customers fast and reliably.

The cooperation between realme and Daraz in Pakistan has brought economically-friendly and handy shopping experience to local consumers, and resulted in a strong momentum in sales performance. At the Daraz 11.11 super sale event last year, realme ranked Top 01 in Mobiles, Tablets, Audio and Wearable categories in Daraz South Asia. This year in Pakistan, the entire stock of realme Narzo 30A sold out over Daraz within a few minutes while the realme 7 Pro raked in 592% more sales than realme 6 Pro in the first day sales volume on Daraz.

During Daraz Mobile Week 2021, realme dominated the Mobiles, Tablets, Audio and Wearable category with humungous sales of its smartphones and AIoT accessories. Moreover, during the Super Brand Day, the entire stock of realme C21 was sold out.

Speaking about realme’s association with Daraz, Tony Lin, realme e-commerce head, SEA & SA, said: “realme is the fastest growing smartphone brand both globally and locally, and we tend to be frontrunners in creating synergies that resonate well with the market we represent.

Our main target market comprises of Gen-Z and they are prone to buy things online due to convenience and pocket-friendly pricing. Together with Daraz, realme will be bringing more of its smartphones and AIoT products to Pakistan, empowering the tech life of the young.”

“It’s refreshing to see realme taking advantage of the full range of opportunities that e-commerce brings in South Asia, targeting a particularly young audience. In this partnership, its not just about generating sales, but building a brand online and leveraging Daraz for market entry. It’s great to see realme already serving as an outstanding case study of success on its mission to become a leading mobiles & electronics brand in the region. With the continuous collaboration, we are optimistic to reaching ever new highs together!” said Jan Philipp Poeter, Chief Commercial Officer of Daraz Group.

This partnership with Daraz amplifies realme’s commitment to its e-commerce DNA and its determination to provide young consumers, who are active online buyers, more accessible cutting edge technology and products. As a ‘popularizer of 5G’, realme builds a diverse portfolio of 5G products with the goal of offering 100 million 5G phones by 2024. Besides the no-compromise affordable 5G phones, realme will also bring more AIoT products to young consumers through Daraz as realme has entered AIoT 2.0 development phase with its advanced ‘1+5+T’ strategy: 1 smartphone, 5 key categories for realme’s AIoT products, including the True Wireless Stereo (TWS), Wearables, TV, Laptops, tablet. T stands for TechLife, realme’s open partner platform, which aims to support innovative and dynamic AIoT startups through the sharing of realme’s own sales channels.

The announcement comes at the helm of Daraz Mobile Week 2021, which is one of the platform’s biggest consumer electronics sale. realme has bagged a sizeable chunk in online sales during the ongoing Daraz Mobile Week with its realme 7 Pro being a hot favorite. With scores of smartphones and AIoT accessories, realme’s collaboration with Daraz.pk underscores the successes which the brand has witnessed through the platform.