The Cutting Edge Group awards global broadcast media and live stream partner rights for Kashmir Premier League to Blitz Advertising

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021) The Cutting Edge Group has selected Blitz Advertising as its global media rights representative and live stream partner for the inaugural Kashmir Premier League (KPL). Set to debut on 6th August 2021, the KPL is a professional Twenty20 cricket league founded in 2021, having credentials from the Pakistan Cricket Board, a permanent member of the International Cricket Council.

The league consists of six teams: six teams representing the cities in the Pakistani administered Azad Kashmir territory. One team representing overseas Kashmiris. Teams play in a double round-robin format with the top four teams qualifying for the playoffs and ultimately the championship game called the KPL Cup Final.

“We selected Blitz Advertising due to their impressive track record in commercializing the Pakistan Super League from 2016 to 2021,” said Arif Malik, president of The Cutting Edge Group. “Blitz Advertising was the only sports marketing agency in Pakistan prepared to make the necessary upfront investments to make the PSL a resounding and glorious success, hence their selection for the KPL.

With the Blitz Advertising owned BSports Facebook page and YouTube channel covering digital distribution through a live stream, we are confident that this selection will only grow our professional Twenty20 cricket league brands to new heights.”

A mega cricketing event representing the marginalized community of Pakistan to the whole world, the KPL is designed to make T20 a cricketing spectacle by organizing the matches in Pakistan’s most beautiful and mesmerizing venue of Muzaffarabad.

“Apart from rendering high-quality cricket, KPL endeavors to be a ray of hope for the people of Kashmir,” said Ahsen Idris, the group CEO of Blitz Advertising. “With the current situation in Pakistan, it is imperative for KPL to make its mark as sports always unites people and brings a positive change in society. The people of Kashmir need high octane entertainment as the Kashmiri cricketers require a platform to showcase their talent, which will lead to emerging talent from the grassroots level.”