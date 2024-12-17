- Home
The Era Of Washing Your Phone Comes With The Realme C75, Industry's Best Waterproof Smartphone With The IP69 Rating
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 05:11 PM
Realme is ready to make waves in Pakistan with its latest innovation, the realme C75, a game-changer that redefines durability and functionality
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) realme is ready to make waves in Pakistan with its latest innovation, the realme C75, a game-changer that redefines durability and functionality. Launching soon, this groundbreaking smartphone boasts Pakistan’s first IP69 certification, making it completely waterproof and dust-resistant. Whether it's splashes, rain, or complete submersion, the C75 proves itself as a trusted companion in the most challenging environments. Fans across Pakistan are buzzing with excitement to get their hands on this remarkable device.
Unmatched Durability: IP69 Rating
The realme C75 is designed for resilience, featuring an IP69 certification—the highest standard for water and dust resistance. This flagship-grade feature, rare even in premium smartphones, ensures the C75 is fully dust-proof and capable of withstanding high-pressure, high-temperature water jets. Its advanced engineering makes it not only waterproof but also resistant to long-term immersion and extreme weather conditions.
The device’s durability has been tested rigorously, with challenges like underwater unboxing, submersion in fish tanks, and even spills from local drinks proving it can handle real-life scenarios effortlessly. Say goodbye to worries about accidental water exposure—this phone can be washed with soap and emerge spotless!
IP69 Rating vs 1P65 Rating
The IP69 certification is miles ahead of the IP65 certification which almost all the other smartphones in Pakistan have. The IP69 certification offers a higher level of protection compared to IP65, particularly against water.
While both ratings ensure dust-tight protection with no ingress of dust and complete contact prevention, the difference lies in water resistance. IP65 protects against low-pressure water jets from any direction, ensuring no harmful effects.
In contrast, IP69 provides superior protection against high-pressure, high-temperature water jets and close-range spray downs, making it ideal for harsher environments where more intense cleaning or exposure conditions are common.
This enhanced water resistance makes smartphones like the realme C75 significantly more robust and reliable than smartphones with the IP65 certification.
A Huge Hit Globally
The realme C75 has already taken other markets by storm, earning rave reviews for its robust performance and innovative features. Fans worldwide have praised its durability, stylish design, and dependable battery life, making it one of the most sought-after devices in its category. As excitement builds for its Pakistan debut, local enthusiasts are eager to embrace a phone that truly meets their lifestyle needs.
Beyond Waterproofing: A Powerhouse of Features
While its IP69 rating steals the spotlight, the realme C75 packs a range of impressive features, including s 6000mAh battery, which powers through the day, offering extended usage time and reverse charging capabilities. It also includes a 40W charging speed that quickly charges that phone 50% within 38%, making it the fastest charger in its class. The device is also equipped with the Helio G92 Max Chipset, which has been designed for a seamless gaming and multitasking experience with up to 24GB dynamic RAM.
Inspired Design
The realme C75 blends innovation with aesthetics, featuring a radiant geometric texture and two stunning color options—Lightning Gold and Storm Black. Its design is inspired by nature’s resilience, capturing the power of lightning and the steadfastness of storms.
Anticipation in Pakistan
As realme prepares to introduce the C75 to Pakistan, fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to own a phone that promises unmatched durability, cutting-edge features, and a sleek design. With its affordable price and flagship-grade performance, the C75 is poised to set a new benchmark in the local market.
Stay tuned for the official launch, and get ready to experience Pakistan’s first IP69 waterproof smartphone, where innovation meets reliability.
